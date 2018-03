March 2 (Reuters) - Direxion Ibillionaire Index Etf :

* DIREXION - ‍DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE & CLOSE DIREXION IBILLIONAIRE INDEX ETF BASED ON RECOMMENDATION OF RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

* DIREXION - ‍FUND WILL CEASE TRADING ON NYSE ARCA AND WILL BE CLOSED TO PURCHASE BY INVESTORS AS OF CLOSE OF REGULAR TRADING ON APRIL 6, 2018​