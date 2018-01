BRIEF-Dirtt Announces Changes To Senior Management Team And Board

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd :

* DIRTT ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD - MICHAEL GOLDSTEIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD - PETER HENRY HAS JOINED AS INTERIM CFO

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD - MOGENS SMED MOVES INTO A NEW ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, FROM HIS PREVIOUS POSITION AS CEO

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD - ‍SCOTT JENKINS, WHO HELD ROLES OF PRESIDENT, INTERIM CFO, AND DIRECTOR, HAS DEPARTED COMPANY​

* DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD - ‍STEVE PARRY, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL TRANSITION TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR​