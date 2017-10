Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dis-chem Pharmacies

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE 46.8 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY ‍GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED BY 13.3% TO R9.6 BILLION FROM PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD​

* ‍EXPECTED THAT WEAK CONSUMER SPENDING ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE INTO SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍GROSS INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF 18.73035 CENTS PER SHARE, IN RESPECT OF INTERIM ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 HAS BEEN DECLARED​