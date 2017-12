Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies:

* BOOKBUILD HAS NOW CLOSED​

* SELLING SHAREHOLDERS RAISED R1.12 BILLION THROUGH SALE OF 32 MILLION BOOKBUILD SHARES AT R35 PER SHARE​

* POST BOOKBUILD, IVAN SALTZMAN, STAN GOETSCH AND NIALL HEGARTY OWN 52.7%, 6.0% AND 3.2% RESPECTIVELY OF DIS-CHEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: