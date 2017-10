Aug 14 (Reuters) - DIOS FASTIGHETER AB:

* DIÖS SELLS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN SÖDERHAMN

* ‍BUYER IS HELSINGE HUS AND CHANGE OF POSSESSION WILL BE SEPTEMBER 1ST 2017.​

* TRANSACTION TAKES FORM AS COMPANY TRANSACTION AND RESULTS WILL BE REPORTED IN Q3 OF 2017

* BUYER IS HELSINGE HUS AND CHANGE OF POSSESSION WILL BE SEPTEMBER 1ST 2017

* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SALE IS SEK 51 MILLION, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH DIÖS’ MOST RECENT VALUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)