BRIEF-Discover Financial Services posts Q2 earnings per share $1.40

July 26 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services:

* Discover Financial Services reports second quarter net income of $546 million or $1.40 per diluted share

* Qtrly ‍net interest income $1,938 million versus $1,751 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍credit card loans grew $4.6 billion (8%) to $61.8 billion and qtrly discover card sales volume increased 5 pct from prior year​

* Qtrly net interest income $1,938 million versus $1,751 million last year

* Discover financial services qtrly ‍total net charge-off rate excluding pci loans increased 52 basis points from prior year to 2.79 pct​

* Qtrly provision for loan losses $640 million versus $412 million last year

* Qtrly ‍total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding PCI loans increased 33 basis points from prior year to 1.93 pct​

* Qtrly ‍payment services transaction dollar volume was $50.1 billion, up 12 pct from prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: