BRIEF-Discovery agrees to form automotive media company through consolidated JV with TEN

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc :

* Discovery Communications says agrees to form automotive media company through consolidated joint venture with TEN: The Enthusiast Network

* Discovery Communications - Discovery will take a majority controlling interest in the venture

* Discovery Communications- Paul Guyardo will serve as CEO, Chairman of new venture’s board of directors in addition to his current responsibilities‍​

* Discovery Communications-Scott Dickey, President of TEN, Bob Scanlon, who will be appointed President of Velocity & TEN video content, to lead new venture

* Discovery- TEN, a portfolio company of Goldentree Asset Management, to have option to put its stake in venture to Discovery

* Discovery Communications Inc- Co will have an option to acquire 100% of the new venture‍​

* Discovery Communications - New venture will be called TEN: A Discovery Communications Company