BRIEF-Discovery Air Announces Equity Financing For Defence Business

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Discovery Air Inc:

* DISCOVERY AIR ANNOUNCES EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEFENCE BUSINESS

* DISCOVERY AIR - DISCOVERY AIR DEFENCE SERVICES CLOSED EQUITY FINANCING DEAL WITH THIRD PARTY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR

* DISCOVERY AIR - THIRD PARTY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PURCHASED $25 MILLION SHARES OF DA DEFENCE FROM CO

* DISCOVERY AIR INC - DISCOVERY AIR WILL USE PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, REDUCE ITS SECURED DEBT

* DISCOVERY AIR - CO CONTINUES TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 10% OF DA DEFENCE