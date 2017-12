BRIEF-Discovery Air Announces Securities Conversion

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Air Inc:

* DISCOVERY AIR INC. ANNOUNCES SECURITIES CONVERSION

* DISCOVERY AIR - CLAIRVEST AFFILIATES EXERCISED CONVERSION FEATURE TO CONVERT AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER CREDIT FACILITIES TO SHARES OF DA DEFENCE

* DISCOVERY AIR - POST COMPLETION OF CONVERSION TRANSACTION, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $60 MILLION LESS OF SECURED DEBT & WILL CONTINUE TO OWN 26% OF DA DEFENCE

* DISCOVERY AIR - CLAIRVEST AFFILIATES EXERCISED SWAP OPTION TO EXCHANGE SENIOR SECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF CO FOR DA DEFENCE SHARES

* DISCOVERY AIR - FUTURE CAPITAL REQUIRED TO FINANCE UPGRADE OF DA DEFENCE‘S AIRCRAFT WILL NOT INCREASE DEBT LEVELS AT CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: