Jan 9 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES NEW REAL ESTATE STRATEGY AND GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS MOVE TO NEW YORK‍​

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS-CONTINGENT TO SCRIPPS DEAL CLOSE, CO TO ESTABLISH NATIONAL OPERATIONS HQ AT SCRIPPS' KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE‍​ CAMPUS