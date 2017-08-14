FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Discovery Communications Inc says on August 11, 2017 its unit entered into amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* Discovery Communications Inc says on august 11, 2017 its unit entered into amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

* Discovery Communications Inc - ‍ pursuant to amendment, maturity date was extended to August 11, 2022​

* Discovery Communications Inc says pursuant to amendment aggregate revolving commitments under agreement were increased from $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion

* Discovery Communications Inc - ‍ on August 11, 2017, Discovery and DCL entered into a credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA​

* Discovery Communications - pursuant to amendment certain lenders to issue EURO-denominated swing line loans up to an aggregate sublimit of $150 million

* Discovery Communications- term loan agreement provides for total term loan commitments of $1.0 billion in a 3-year tranche and $1.0 billion in 5-year tranche

* Discovery Communications - proceeds of term loan facility will be used to pay a portion of cash consideration in connection with Scripps Acquisition Source text: (bit.ly/2hZTZFN) Further company coverage:

