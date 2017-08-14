FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Discovery Communications Inc says on August 11, 2017 its unit entered into amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 14, 2017 / 9:47 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Discovery Communications Inc says on August 11, 2017 its unit entered into amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* Discovery Communications Inc says on august 11, 2017 its unit entered into amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

* Discovery Communications Inc - ‍ pursuant to amendment, maturity date was extended to August 11, 2022​

* Discovery Communications Inc says pursuant to amendment aggregate revolving commitments under agreement were increased from $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion

* Discovery Communications Inc - ‍ on August 11, 2017, Discovery and DCL entered into a credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA​

* Discovery Communications - pursuant to amendment certain lenders to issue EURO-denominated swing line loans up to an aggregate sublimit of $150 million

* Discovery Communications- term loan agreement provides for total term loan commitments of $1.0 billion in a 3-year tranche and $1.0 billion in 5-year tranche

* Discovery Communications - proceeds of term loan facility will be used to pay a portion of cash consideration in connection with Scripps Acquisition Source text: (bit.ly/2hZTZFN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.