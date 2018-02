BRIEF-Discovery Communications Posts Q4 Loss Of $1.99 Per Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO $1.864 BILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.99

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.47‍​

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - FOLLOWING PENDING ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS, CO SUSPENDED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, DID NOT MAKE PURCHASES OF SHARES IN Q4

* EXPECT SCRIPPS NETWORKS DEAL TO CLOSE BY END OF Q1 OF 2018

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - PLANNED SALE OF CONTROLLING EQUITY STAKE IN ITS EDUCATION BUSINESS IN 1H 2018 TO FRANCISCO PARTNERS FOR CASH OF $120 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $1.79 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - CO WILL RETAIN EQUITY INTEREST AND LICENSE DISCOVERY EDUCATION BRAND TO FRANCISCO PARTNERS

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS-INCURRED NON-CASH $1.32 BILLION AFTER-TAX GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE,$201 MILLION AFTER-TAX SCRIPPS NETWORKS DEAL-RELATED COSTS IN 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)