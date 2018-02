Feb 27 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS RECEIVES U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF Q1 2018

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OF REVIEW IN IRELAND, SOME OTHER CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: