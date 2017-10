Aug 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Equity Partners L.P.:

* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. reports a 8.8 percent active stake in ‍Planet Payment Inc as of August 11, 2017 - SEC filing​

* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. previously reported a 7.7 percent active stake in ‍planet Payment Inc as of July 11, 2017 - SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vCGvmF)