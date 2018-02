BRIEF-Dish Network Reports Q4 EPS Of $2.64

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp:

* DISH NETWORK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.64

* Q4 REVENUE $3.48 BILLION VERSUS $3.75 BILLION

* PAY-TV ARPU WAS $86.43 DURING 2017 VERSUS $88.66 IN 2016

* Q4 NET INCOME WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BILLION

* DISH TV‘S AVERAGE MONTHLY SUBSCRIBER CHURN FOR 2017 WAS 1.78 PERCENT, COMPARED TO 1.97 PERCENT IN 2016

* CLOSED Q4 WITH 13.242 MILLION PAY-TV SUBSCRIBERS, INCLUDING 11.030 MILLION DISH TV SUBSCRIBERS AND 2.212 MILLION SLING TV SUBSCRIBERS

* DISH - INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $1.2 BILLION IN QUARTER DUE TO ADJUSTMENT TO DTAS AND LIABILITIES RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* DISH NETWORK - Q4 NET INCOME WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY IMPAIRMENT OF LONG-LIVED ASSETS EXPENSE OF $112 MILLION, NET OF RELATED TAXES

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.53 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET PAY-TV SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 39,000 IN Q4 COMPARED TO NET ADDITIONS OF 28,000 IN YEAR-AGO QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: