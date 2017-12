Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dish TV India Ltd:

* SEPT QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 178.7 MILLION RUPEES

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR SEPT-QUARTER CONSOL LOSS WAS 92.6 MILLION RUPEES

* SEPT QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 7.49 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSOL PROFIT IN SEPT QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 689.6 MILLION RUPEES AS PER IND-AS; CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 7.79 BILLION RUPEES