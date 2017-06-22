BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure

June 22 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd:
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure
* Proposed transaction will dismantle multi-tiered ownership structure above Distell
* Leave Distell shareholders with exactly same economic interest in New Distell
* Proposed restructuring increase free float in New Distell on stock exchange operated by Jse Limited
* Proposed transaction will result in control of New Distell vesting in Remgro Limited through issuance of Unlisted Voting B shares in New Distell to Remgro
* Says Remgro is also supportive of proposed transaction, but will not be entitled to vote on proposed transaction