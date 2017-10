Oct 27 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd

* GETS FORMAL CONDONATION FROM ABSA BANK ON BREACH AT SEPT 2017 MEASUREMENT DATE OF ONE OF FINANCIAL COVENANTS

* ‍CONDONATION OBTAINED FROM ABSA CONDITIONAL UPON CESSION OF R100 MILLION OF GROHE DAWN WATERTECH DISPOSAL PROCEEDS

* ‍CONDONATION CONDITIONAL ON CESSION FORMS PART OF R200 MILLION DEBT REPAYMENT ENVISAGED FROM GDW PROCEEDS