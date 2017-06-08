FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Divergent Energy announces private placement
June 8, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Divergent Energy announces private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Divergent Energy Services Ltd:

* Divergent Energy Services Corp announces private placement

* Divergent Energy Services - will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million common shares of co priced at $0.15 per common shares

* Divergent Energy Services - in connection with offering, co may pay finder's fee, finder's warrants of up to 6% of gross proceeds of offering

* Divergent Energy Services - net proceeds will be used to advance commercialization of corporation's linear pump by providing needed capital to acquire complete linear pump systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

