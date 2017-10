Oct 30 (Reuters) - DIVERSA COMMERCIAL IMPORTS TECHNICAL SERVICES SA :

* SAYS 2016/2017 FY SALES EUR 34,307 VERSUS EUR 128,753 LAST YEAR

* SAYS 2016/2017 FY LOSS AFTER TAX EUR 82,318 VERSUS LOSS EUR 153,752 LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2zSMtRo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)