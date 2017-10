BRIEF-Diversicare Healthcare and Omega Healthcare agree to the terms of a new master lease

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc

* Diversicare and Omega agree to the terms of a new master lease

* Diversicare Healthcare Services - ‍agreement will consolidate leases for all 35 centers under one new master lease after expiration of its current master lease on Sept 30, 2018​

* Diversicare Healthcare Services - ‍entered into agreement with Omega Healthcare Investors on terms of a new master lease

* Diversicare Healthcare Services - agreement with Omega to lease 35 centers currently owned by Omega and operated by Diversicare to be effective Oct 1, 2018

* Diversicare Healthcare Services - key terms of new master lease include fixed annual base rent escalator of 2.15 pct

* Diversicare Healthcare Services - key terms of new master lease initial lease include term of 12 years with two 10 year extensions