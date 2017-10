Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dixie Group Inc

* Announces reorganization of the commercial business under David Hobbs

* ‍Has decided to combine commercial businesses, Masland contract and Atlas, into one business unit effective October 16, 2017​

* ‍David Hobbs, currently president of Masland contract, will become president of Dixie commercial business​