Jan 19 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc:

* ‍DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ALEX BALDOCK AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE FROM APRIL 2018​

* ‍ALEX BALDOCK TO SUCCEED SEBASTIAN JAMES, WHO HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN AROUND END OF FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍SEBASTIAN WILL BE JOINING WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE LATER THIS YEAR​