Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc:

* ‍HUMPHREY SINGER TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR​

* HUMPHREY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR OF DIXONS CARPHONE UNTIL JULY 2018

* ‍BOARD HAS ALREADY COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR A SUITABLE REPLACEMENT​

* SINGER ‍HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN TO TAKE UP POSITION OF CFO AT MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC​ Further company coverage: