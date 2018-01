Jan 18 (Reuters) - DIXY GROUP:

* Q4 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO RUB 73 BILLION, DEMONSTRATING -7% YOY;

* Q4 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES DECLINED BY 7.9%

* FY 2017 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO RUB 282 BILLION, DEMONSTRATING -9% YOY

* IN Q4 6 NEW STORES OPENED AND 7 STORES CLOSED Source text: bit.ly/2mKaEfD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)