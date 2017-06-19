FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DM Solutions announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on June 20
June 19, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-DM Solutions announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on June 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23(Reuters) - DM Solutions Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on June 20, 2017, under the symbol "6549"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 197,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 100,000 shares and privately held 97,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,170 yen per share with total offering amount will be 427.5 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd, Nomura Securities Co Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included, 13 securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tuwK34

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

