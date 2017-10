Sept 18 (Reuters) - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA:

* SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ITS LIPOFILLING SOLUTION IN CHINA AND TAIWAN WITH CHINESE HIGHFIVE BIOTECH COMPANY

* SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY DMS BIOTECH WITH HIGHFIVE BIOTECH COMPANY

* THIS AGREEMENT GUARANTEES A MINIMUM TURNOVER OF 5.7 M € OVER FIVE YEARS FOR DMS BIOTECH‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2xLxoUv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)