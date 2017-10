BRIEF-DNA revises upwards its guidance for 2017

Oct 13 (Reuters) - DNA OYJ:

* REG-DNA REVISES UPWARDS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 REGARDING PROFITABILITY

* 2017 ‍NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT SAME LEVEL COMPARED TO 2016​

* ‍GROUP‘S FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT A HEALTHY LEVEL​

* ‍COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SUBSTANTIALLY IN 2017 COMPARED TO 2016.​

* ‍PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT TO IMPROVE SOMEWHAT IN 2017 COMPARED TO 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)