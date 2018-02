Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dna Oyj:

* REG-DNA‘S FINANCIAL TARGETS UPDATED: EBITDA MARGIN TO REACH AT LEAST 32 PER CENT IN MID-TERM

* DNA OYJ - MEDIUM-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET OF NET SALES GROWTH FASTER THAN AVERAGE MARKET GROWTH

* DNA OYJ - MEDIUM-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS ARE NET DEBT/EBITDA RATIO OF LESS THAN 2.0

* DNA OYJ - AIMS FOR A DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF AROUND 70 TO 90% OF DNA‘S FREE CASH FLOW TO EQUITY FOR FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)