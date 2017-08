July 14 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa

* Dnb asa has on 14 july 2017 purchased 383,000 own shares at an average price of nok 150.476

* After this, DNB ASA owns a total of 863,000 own shares

* The repurchase of shares is part of the share buy-back programme announced by DNB ASA on 12 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)