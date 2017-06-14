FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-DNB gets FSA approval for buyback of shares
June 14, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-DNB gets FSA approval for buyback of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - DNB:

* Says The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has approved buyback of shares

* Reference is made to the annual general meeting of DNB ASA held on 25 April 2017, where the Board of Directors was authorised to repurchase up to 2.0 per cent of the shares of the company, of which 0.5 per cent can only be used for hedging purposes in DNB Markets

* DNB said in February the company expected to implement share buybacks in Q2 depending on FSA approval

* Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

