25 days ago
BRIEF-DNB to start share buy-backs
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-DNB to start share buy-backs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa

* Says initiating share buy-back programme

* has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme comprising up to 0.5 pct of its registered shares, representing a total of approximately 8.1 million shares

* Up to approximately 5.4 million of the shares comprised by the buy-back programme will be repurchased in the open market. The remaining shares will be redeemed from the state of Norway

* may at a later stage decide to initiate further share buy-back programmes, up to the maximum of 1.5 pct as approved by the annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

