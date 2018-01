BRIEF-DNO and Genel receive $53.71 mln Kurdish payment for Oct 2017

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Dno Asa:

* DNO REPORTS PAYMENT FOR TAWKE DELIVERIES

* ‍TODAY REPORTED RECEIPT OF USD 53.71 MILLION FROM KURDISTAN REGIONAL GOVERNMENT AS PAYMENT FOR OCTOBER 2017 CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES​

* ‍FUNDS WILL BE SHARED BY DNO AND PARTNER GENEL ENERGY PLC PRO-RATA TO COMPANIES’ INTERESTS IN LICENSE​

* ‍PAYMENT TO DNO OF THREE PERCENT OF GROSS TAWKE LICENSE REVENUES DURING OCTOBER 2017, AS PROVIDED FOR UNDER LAST AUGUST‘S RECEIVABLES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, WAS PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED BY COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)