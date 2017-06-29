BRIEF-DNO completes Origo acquisition

June 29 (Reuters) - Dno Asa

* Completes acquisition of Origo Exploration

* Transaction has been approved by regulatory authorities in both norway and united kingdom

* Rebranded dno norge as, company is now a wholly-owned, stavanger-based, subsidiary of dno

* Following the acquisition, DNO returns to the North Sea with stakes in 11 exploration and appraisal licenses, of which seven are on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and four on the UK Continental Shelf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)