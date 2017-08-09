FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-DNO received $39.59 mln Tawke funds
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
August 9, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-DNO received $39.59 mln Tawke funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - DNO Asa

* Reports payment for Tawke deliveries

* Today reported receipt of USD 39.59 million from Kurdistan regional government as payment towards May 2017 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke license.

* Funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy PLC, include USD 33.21 million towards monthly deliveries and USD 6.39 million towards recovery of outstanding receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.