BRIEF-DNO received $39.59 mln Tawke funds

Aug 9 (Reuters) - DNO Asa

* Reports payment for Tawke deliveries

* Today reported receipt of USD 39.59 million from Kurdistan regional government as payment towards May 2017 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke license.

* Funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy PLC, include USD 33.21 million towards monthly deliveries and USD 6.39 million towards recovery of outstanding receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)