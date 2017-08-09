FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DNO received $39.59 mln Tawke funds
August 9, 2017 / 6:11 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-DNO received $39.59 mln Tawke funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - DNO Asa

* Reports payment for Tawke deliveries

* Today reported receipt of USD 39.59 million from Kurdistan regional government as payment towards May 2017 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke license.

* Funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy PLC, include USD 33.21 million towards monthly deliveries and USD 6.39 million towards recovery of outstanding receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)

