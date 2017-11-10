FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DNO receives $46.53 mln for Tawke oil deliveries in Aug
November 10, 2017 / 7:22 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-DNO receives $46.53 mln for Tawke oil deliveries in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dno Asa

* Reports receipt of $46.53 million from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as payment for August 2017 crude oil deliveries

* Funds will be shared by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc pro-rata to companies’ interests in Tawke field license

* Separately, DNO received a payment of $4.27 million from KRG, representing three percent of gross Tawke license revenues during September 2017​

* DNO has 75 percent stake in the Tawke license, which contains the Tawke and Peshkabir fields

* Combined production from the two fields year-to-date has averaged 110,000 barrels of oil per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

