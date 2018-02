Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dobank Spa:

* FY PRELIM. NET REVENUE EUR ‍​ 194.9 MILLION, UP 3 PERCENT YOY

* FY PRELIM. EBITDA EUR ‍​ 70.1 MILLION, UP 9 PERCENT YOY

* FY PRELIM. NET PROFIT EUR 45.0 MILLION, UP 11 PERCENT YOY

* CET1 RATIO AT END-2017 OF 26.4 PERCENT VERSUS 20.6 PERCENT AT END 2016‍​

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT END-2017 EUR 76.7 BILLION VERSUS EUR 80.9 BILLION AT END 2016

* WILL SUBMIT FOR APPROVAL PROPOSAL TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS EQUAL TO 70 PERCENT OF PROFIT (70 PERCENT PAYOUT) Source text for Eikon:

