FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 mln
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 9:55 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Dogness (International) Corp ‍​files for U.S. IPO of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing

* ‍dogness (International) Corporation​ says applied to list class a common shares on nasdaq global market under symbol “DOGZ”

* ‍dogness (International) Corporation​ sees IPO between 8.0 million and 10.0 million of class common shares to be priced between $4.00 and $6.00 per share

* ‍Dogness (International) Corporation​ says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* ‍Dogness (International) Corporation​ says Spartan Securities Group Ltd underwriting the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2hijzlG)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.