BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories reports Q4 gaap earnings per share of $0.21
October 25, 2017 / 8:41 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories reports Q4 gaap earnings per share of $0.21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc:

* Dolby Laboratories reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue $242 million versus i/b/e/s view $244.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dolby Laboratories inc sees q1 2018 ‍total revenue in a range of $260 million to $270 million​

* Dolby laboratories Inc - sees ‍Q1 2018 gross margin percentages will be about 88 percent on a gaap basis, about 89 percent on a non-gaap basis​

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees ‍q1 2018 diluted eps between $0.41 and $0.47 on a gaap basis & between $0.55 and $0.61 on a non-gaap basis​

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees fiscal 2018 ‍total revenue in a range of $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $281.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dolby Laboratories - sees‍ fiscal 2018 gross margin percentages will be about 88 percent on a gaap basis, about 89 percent on a non-gaap basis​

* Fy2018 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

