BRIEF-Dollar General Corp Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.93

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4.3 PERCENT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 SALES $5.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.8 BILLION

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.37 TO $4.47 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FISCAL 2017 NET SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY SEVEN PERCENT

* SEES FISCAL 2017 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.5 PERCENT

* SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL 2017 CONTINUE TO BE FORECASTED AT APPROXIMATELY $450 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL 2017, COMPANY CONTINUES TO PLAN TO OPEN APPROXIMATELY 1,285 NEW STORES

* SEES FISCAL 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $700 MILLION AND $750 MILLION

* AS OF NOVEMBER 3, 2017, TOTAL MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES, AT COST, WERE $3.60 BILLION COMPARED TO $3.49 BILLION AS OF OCTOBER 28, 2016

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.39, REVENUE VIEW $21.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

- QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.93, INCLUDED AN ESTIMATED $0.05 HURRICANE-RELATED NET NEGATIVE IMPACT