BRIEF-Dollar Tree Says Settled Lawsuit Relating To Co's Divestiture Of 330 Family Dollar Stores To Dollar Express

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc:

* DOLLAR TREE SAYS SETTLED PREVIOUSLY REPORTED LAWSUIT RELATING TO CO‘S NOV 2015 DIVESTITURE OF 330 FAMILY DOLLAR STORES TO DOLLAR EXPRESS LLC

* DOLLAR TREE SAYS ‍UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, SYCAMORE PARTNERS AND DOLLAR EXPRESS PAID COMPANY $35.0 MILLION​ - SEC FILING

* DOLLAR TREE- ‍IN CONNECTION WITH SETTLEMENT, PARTIES TO LAWSUIT AGREED TO MUTUAL RELEASES, DISMISSAL OF LITIGATION CLAIMS, COUNTERCLAIMS WITH PREJUDICE​

* DOLLAR TREE - SETTLEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPECTED TO RESULT IN PARTIAL REVERSAL OF RECEIVABLES IMPAIRMENT OF $35.0 MILLION IN CO‘S Q4 2017 INCOME STATEMENT

* DOLLAR TREE - ‍DETERMINED OUTSTANDING $53.5 MILLION AMOUNT NOT RECOVERABLE FROM DOLLAR EXPRESS, RECORDED IMPAIRMENT CHARGES TO WRITE DOWN RECEIVABLES TO 0