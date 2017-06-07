BRIEF-Dollarama reports Q1 earnings per share of C$0.82

June 7 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc

* Dollarama reports first quarter results and renews normal course issuer bid

* Q1 sales C$704.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$716 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dollarama Inc says renewal of NCIB and approval from TSX to purchase for cancellation up to 5.7 million common shares

* Dollarama Inc qtrly comparable store sales grew 4.6%, over and above a 6.6% increase previous year

* Dollarama Inc - gross margin was 37.6% of sales in Q1 of fiscal 2018, compared to 37.0% of sales in Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Sees 2018 capital expenditures $90.0 million to $100.0 million

* Sees 2018 gross margin 37.5% to 38.5%

* Sees 2018 EBITDA margin 22.0% to 23.5%

* Dollarama Inc says purchases under NCIB may commence on June 19, 2017 and will terminate no later than June 18, 2018

* Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2018 net new stores between 60 stores to 70 stores