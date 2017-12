Dec 22 (Reuters) - DOLPHIN INTEGRATION SA:

* H1 SALES TURNOVER HAS BEEN INCREASED BY +2 M€ TO 8.7 M€‍​

* H1 NET EARNINGS (GROUP SHARE) LOSS OF EUR 161,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS CASH FLOW CONTINUES ITS RECOVERY AT +0.3 M€

* H1 OPERATING EARNINGS LOSS EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2kGYEvr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)