Feb 19 (Reuters) - Domain Holdings Australia Ltd:

* HY ‍PRO FORMA NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $24.7 MILLION, DOWN 8.1 PERCENT

* HY PRO FORMA REVENUE $183.3 MILLION, UP 12.5 PERCENT

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4 CPS​

* ‍FOR FY18, DOMAIN‘S PRO FORMA COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE AROUND 12 PERCENT TO 13 PERCENT FROM FY17​

* HY ‍STATUTORY NET LOSS AFTER TAX OF $3.4 MILLION​

