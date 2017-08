BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

June 12 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp:

* Dominion diamond reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Sees FY 2018 sales $875 million to $975 million

* Dominion Diamond Corp - consolidated carats recovered increased 17pct to 2.15 million carats in Q1 fiscal 2018 from 1.83 million carats in Q1 fiscal 2017

* Dominion Diamond Corp sees fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA between $475 and $560 million

* Dominion Diamond Corp - Q1 financial performance was impacted by demonetization of indian rupee in November 2016

* Dominion Diamond Corp qtrly sales $211.0 million versus $178.3 million

* FY2018 revenue view $916.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S