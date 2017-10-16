FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dominion Energy Virginia seeks solar and onshore wind generation proposals
October 16, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Dominion Energy Virginia seeks solar and onshore wind generation proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc

* Dominion Energy Virginia seeking solar and onshore wind generation proposals

* Says it is seeking bids for approximately 300 MW of solar and onshore wind generation​

* Says ‍proposals can be for power purchase agreements and/or purchase of development projects​

* Says Request For Proposals outlines proposal requirements and power and asset purchase agreement terms requiring commercial operations dates in 2019 or 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
