BRIEF-Dominion Energy Virginia seeks solar and onshore wind generation proposals

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc
* Dominion Energy Virginia seeking solar and onshore wind generation proposals
* Says it is seeking bids for approximately 300 MW of solar and onshore wind generation
* Says proposals can be for power purchase agreements and/or purchase of development projects
* Says Request For Proposals outlines proposal requirements and power and asset purchase agreement terms requiring commercial operations dates in 2019 or 2020