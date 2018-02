BRIEF-Dominion Says Cove Point LNG Plant Begins Production

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* SAYS DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT (DECP) HAS BEGUN PRODUCING LNG AT ITS NEWLY CONSTRUCTED NATURAL GAS LIQUEFACTION FACILITY, UNDERGOING COMMISSIONING IN LUSBY, MARYLAND.

* SAYS SHELL NA LNG IS PROVIDING NATURAL GAS NEEDED FOR LIQUEFACTION DURING COMMISSIONING PROCESS AND WILL OFF-TAKE BY SHIP THE LNG THAT IS PRODUCED.

* SAYS WHEN COMMISSIONING IS COMPLETE, DECP WILL PRODUCE LNG FOR ST COVE POINT

* DOMINION SAYS THE FACILITY HAS A NAMEPLATE CAPACITY OF 5.25 MTPA OF LNG AND IS EXPECTED TO ENTER COMMERCIAL SERVICE IN EARLY MARCH

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)