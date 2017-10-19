FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 19, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Domino's German JV to acquire Hallo Pizza for 32 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc

* Domino’s Pizza Group Plc - ‍daytona Jv Limited is to acquire hallo pizza gmbh for a consideration of eur 32 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Domino’s pizza - ‍additional eur 20-30 million of costs estimated to be incurred over next 2-3 years to finance store conversions and transaction costs​

* ‍transaction is scheduled to complete in q1 of 2018​

* ‍consideration and related costs are to be funded by german joint venture’s shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
